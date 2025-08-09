Mohit Suri recalls difficulties finding music directors for 'Aashiqui 2'

Suri said, "I often don't like to take this pressure if anything else." He added, "I've had this same issue when I started out my career, and living up to the Vishesh film banner of musicals." "Then when I was making Aashiqui 2, there was this whole pressure of living up to Aashiqui." "So no established music director really wanted to be a part of it." Eventually, Ankit Tiwari, Mithoon, and Jeet Gannguli composed the music.

Producer support

Suri appreciates YRF's support for his latest film 'Saiyaara'

Suri thanked Yash Raj Films (YRF) for allowing him to create music in his style for Saiyaara. He said, "My producers, they saw my sense and let me be." "That takes a lot of thought and a lot of grace to do that." The director said, "It's the first time they're working with multiple composers and multiple writers. But that's what the best part is." Meanwhile, Saiyaara has crossed ₹300 crore at the domestic box office, according to Sacnilk.