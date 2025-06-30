What 'The Good Place' gets wrong about moral philosophy

Though The Good Place makes for an entertaining take on moral philosophy, it simplifies a lot of philosophical concepts for the sake of the story. Here's a look at what it gets wrong (or at least, what it would have gotten wrong had it been strictly adhering to moral philosophy) and how those things would have affected the story and our understanding of ethical theories.

Simplified ethics Oversimplification of ethical theories In The Good Place, ethical theories are frequently simplified to make them comedic. Complicated concepts like utilitarianism and deontology are distilled to basic principles, leading to misconceptions about their true nature. For example, utilitarianism is often reduced to simple calculations of happiness without any deeper implications or criticisms. This oversimplification could result in viewers missing out on nuanced debates within moral philosophy.

Skewed dilemmas Misrepresentation of moral dilemmas The show often presents moral dilemmas in over-the-top or unrealistic situations, which may distort viewers's perceptions of real-life ethical dilemmas. By dramatizing them for comic effect, The Good Place occasionally misses the nuances that come into play in real moral decision-making. Consequently, audiences may end up with a distorted idea of how philosophers tackle complex ethical questions in reality.

Limited perspectives Lack of philosophical diversity While The Good Place introduces several well-known philosophers and their ideas, it tends to focus on Western philosophical traditions predominantly. This limited perspective excludes diverse philosophical viewpoints from other cultures that could enrich discussions around morality and ethics. By not incorporating a broader range of philosophies, the show misses an opportunity to present a more comprehensive view of what constitutes good or bad behavior across different societies.