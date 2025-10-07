4 big ways 'The X-Files' distorts government operations

The X-Files is a cult classic, famous for its take on government conspiracies and the paranormal. While the series is an entertaining watch, it often takes creative liberties with how real-world government operations work. Here are some of the most notable ways the show misrepresents government conspiracies, and how it can differ from reality.

#1 Overemphasis on secrecy The X-Files often depicts government operations as shrouded in extreme secrecy, with little oversight. In reality, while some operations are classified, there are many checks and balances in place to ensure accountability. Government actions are often subject to scrutiny by various oversight bodies, which is not reflected in the show's portrayal.

#2 Simplified narratives The series tends to simplify complex issues into clear-cut narratives of good versus evil. In reality, government decisions and actions are often influenced by a multitude of factors and involve many stakeholders. This oversimplification can lead viewers to misunderstand the intricacies involved in real-world governance and policy-making.

#3 Dramatic portrayals of technology In The X-Files, technology is often portrayed as being far more advanced than it actually is or available to the public. While the show does a great job of creating suspense with futuristic gadgets and tools, it doesn't accurately represent the current state of technological development or its limitations within government operations.