'Mirzapur' heads to theaters: Golu Gupta returns in 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
Entertainment
Shweta Tripathi is back as Golu Gupta and has just started filming "Mirzapur: The Movie" in Varanasi—an iconic setting for both the story and her character.
The film adapts the hit Prime Video series known for its gritty take on crime and power struggles in Uttar Pradesh.
Film to adapt the hit series
The movie brings together fan favorites like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Rasika Dugal, with Jitendra Kumar joining the cast.
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment with Amazon MGM Studios, it marks a big move from streaming to theaters.
"Mirzapur: The Movie" will premiere on the big screen in 2026 before landing on Prime Video worldwide—a sign of how streaming hits are making their way to cinemas.