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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'How to Lose a Guy...' is getting a sequel! 
'How to Lose a Guy...' is getting a sequel! 
Kate Hudson to produce the sequel

'How to Lose a Guy...' is getting a sequel! 

By Shreya Mukherjee
Aug 25, 2026
11:53 am
What's the story

Paramount Pictures is developing a sequel to the beloved romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, reported Variety. The original star Kate Hudson will produce the project. The sequel is currently in its early stages, with no cast or key creative roles confirmed yet. However, the intention of the filmmakers and the studio is to have Hudson and her co-star Matthew McConaughey reprise their roles for the sequel.

Cast speculation

Team yet to hire a screenwriter

The sequel's development is still in its early stages, with a screenwriter yet to be hired and several key creative and casting decisions still pending.

However, reports suggest that Hudson and McConaughey are the top choices for reprising their roles as Andie Anderson and Benjamin Barry in the upcoming film.

The final casting will depend on the script's direction.

Production team

Producers of the sequel

Alongside Hudson, Stacey Sher will also produce the sequel through her Shiny Penny banner.

Sher has produced films like Pulp Fiction, Gattaca, Erin Brockovich, Vanilla Sky, and Django Unchained.

Plot details for How to Lose a Guy 2 are still being finalized.

The original film followed the cat-and-mouse romance between magazine columnist Andie (Hudson) and advertising executive Benjamin (McConaughey).

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Film legacy

About original film, Hudson's recent projects

The original 2003 film, directed by Donald Petrie, also starred Kathryn Hahn, Adam Goldberg, Thomas Lennon, Michael Michele, and Shalom Harlow. It grossed nearly $180 million worldwide on a reported $50 million budget.

Hudson was last seen in the 2025 film Song Sung Blue and is currently leading the sports comedy series Running Point for Netflix.

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