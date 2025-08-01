How underworld threats after 'Gupt' made director Rajiv Rai flee

Rai was one of Bollywood 's go-to action-thriller directors in the 90s. Following Gupt's blockbuster success, he received repeated threats from the underworld. Police got involved, training him in evasive driving and personal security. In 1997, armed men stormed his office—one was stopped by Rai's bodyguard before things got worse. Despite leaving India to care for his family (including an ailing father and autistic son), the risks didn't fade.

Highlights of Rai's story

Rai's story is a rare look at how dangerous it could get for filmmakers back then—when crime syndicates had real influence over Bollywood.

Even after two decades away from directing, he stayed financially stable thanks to royalties from his earlier hits.

For anyone curious about Bollywood's wild side or what it takes to protect your loved ones when fame turns risky, this story hits home.