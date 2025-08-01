Next Article
Rajesh Khanna's Mumbai home to become museum honoring his legacy
Rajesh Khanna, often called Bollywood's first superstar, always wanted his Mumbai home, Aashirwaad, to become a museum honoring his film legacy.
Even though he got offers as high as ₹150 crore, he couldn't bring himself to sell it.
Sadly, after his death in July 2012, the bungalow was demolished and his dream faded with it.
Interesting facts about Khanna
Khanna's personal life had its ups and downs—he married Dimple Kapadia in 1973 but they separated later on.
Still, she stood by him during his final days while he battled illness.
After he passed away, people found 64 unopened suitcases at Aashirwaad filled with gifts for friends and family—a quiet reminder that even icons can feel alone sometimes.