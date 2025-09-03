Zoe Kravitz's bold choices are changing the industry

Hollywood 's creme de la creme has always been Zoe Kravitz. There is no one else like her, and it is honestly quite hard to imagine anyone else doing what she does with her depth and complexity. From the day she stepped into the industry, Kravitz's unique authenticity and versatility have challenged stereotypes in the industry.

#1 Breaking stereotypes with 'Big Little Lies' In Big Little Lies, Kravitz plays Bonnie Carlson, a character who breaks the mold of the stereotypical woman of color on television. Her performance is so nuanced that it adds layers to Bonnie's personality, making her more than just a surface-level character. In doing so, Kravitz defies viewers's expectations and emphasizes the need for representation in media. Her performance greatly elevates the show's success by adding depth to its ensemble cast.

#2 Embracing complexity in 'High Fidelity' In High Fidelity, Kravitz plays Robyn Brooks, a character who was written as male in other adaptations. This gender-swapped role allows Kravitz to explore love and identity through a new lens. Her performance is both relatable and complex, encapsulating the essence of modern relationships while staying true to its core. With this, she shows how to reimagine classic narratives for modern audiences.

#3 Versatility shown in 'The Batman' Kravitz's Selina Kyle in The Batman proves that the actor is not only capable of handling the most action-packed sequences, but also gets into the emotional depths of the character. As Catwoman, she gives a new spin to the iconic character, making it vulnerable and strong at the same time. This balance deepens not just Selina Kyle, but also the overall story arc in Gotham City's universe.