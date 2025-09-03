Next Article
Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati' gets OTT premiere date
Anushka Shetty is making her big-screen comeback with Ghaati, dropping on Amazon Prime Video in October 2025.
This action-packed film, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and featuring Vikram Prabhu and Chaitanya Rao, has already set a record as her highest OTT deal yet.
Story, cast, runtime of 'Ghaati'
Ghaati was supposed to release back in April 2025 but got pushed due to VFX delays.
Set around a drug-peddling clan on the Andhra-Odisha border, the movie promises intense action scenes.
Jagapati Babu steps in as a CBI officer, while the filmmakers picked a release date with no major Telugu film competition—so all eyes are on this one.
Runtime? Two hours and 37 minutes.