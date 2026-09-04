Howard reveals newborn son Felix died hours after birth
Comedian Russell Howard has shared the heartbreaking news that his newborn son, Felix, passed away just hours after birth earlier this year.
He called it "the most devastating time of our lives" and thanked hospital staff for their "extraordinary compassion."
Russell and his wife Cerys spent a few final hours with Felix, making memories they will always hold close.
Howard, Cerys launch The Felix Foundation
To help other families facing similar losses, Russell and Cerys are launching The Felix Foundation. Inspired by the care they received from a bereavement midwife, the foundation will support those affected by miscarriage or neonatal loss.
They are also hosting a Stand-Up Gala at London's O2 Arena in February 2027 (with big names like Michael McIntyre and Jimmy Carr performing) to raise funds for the cause.