Next Article
Howard Stern's future at SiriusXM uncertain as contract nears end
Howard Stern's future at SiriusXM is up in the air as his massive five-year contract wraps up.
At 71, Stern hasn't decided if he'll stick around or call it quits, and sources say a short-term deal could be on the table if the money's right.
Negotiations are ongoing.
More on Stern's show
Stern's thinking about retiring—especially during his summer break—and he's reportedly not thrilled with SiriusXM shifting more attention to Andy Cohen lately.
After joining SiriusXM back in 2006 and renewing in 2020, his show has stayed a big deal with major celebrity guests and plenty of influence in American radio.