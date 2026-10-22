Hrithik Kumar accused of driving 2 wheeler in Shroff shooting
Entertainment
Hrithik Kumar, a 22-year-old from Bihar, is one of the men accused in the recent shooting at Bollywood star Tiger Shroff.
Kumar had only moved to Mumbai three months ago for work, picking up jobs as a cook and bike taxi driver after leaving his catering gig in Delhi.
Police believe he drove the two-wheeler used in the attack on October 18 in Juhu.
Hrithik Kumar held in Kota custody
Kumar was arrested along with others in Kota and is in police custody until October 31. His family insists he's innocent, but some neighbors say he could be aggressive.
So far, Tiger Shroff hasn't made any public statements as investigations continue.
The whole incident has left Bollywood shaken and sparked new worries about celebrity safety in Mumbai.