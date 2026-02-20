Hrithik Roshan calls Shahid Kapoor's 'O'Romeo' quirky, fun
Hrithik Roshan just hyped up Shahid Kapoor's film, O'Romeo, on X (formerly Twitter).
He said, "The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun." He also called Shahid the best at this genre and told fans, "Go watch it in the theaters guys."
About 'O'Romeo'
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and released on February 13, 2026, O'Romeo stars Shahid as Ustara. The film has been described as an action-thriller.
Despite mixed reviews, it pulled in ₹47.15 crore in its first week and features a star-studded cast including Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and more.
About 12 years ago, they had this dare
Back in 2014 (about 12 years ago), these two actors had a playful Twitter dare—Hrithik challenged Shahid to watch Bang Bang on opening day, and Hrithik had also dared himself to watch Haider on the first day.
Shahid had happily accepted the dare.