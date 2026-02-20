Hrithik Roshan calls Shahid Kapoor's 'O'Romeo' quirky, fun Entertainment Feb 20, 2026

Hrithik Roshan just hyped up Shahid Kapoor's film, O'Romeo, on X (formerly Twitter).

He said, "The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun." He also called Shahid the best at this genre and told fans, "Go watch it in the theaters guys."