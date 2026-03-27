Hrithik Roshan, Khabib join forces for Imtiaz ad
Entertainment
Bollywood's Hrithik Roshan and UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov have joined forces for a fresh ad with Dubai-based Imtiaz.
The announcement video, dropped on March 26, shows Roshan in sleek white and Khabib in a sharp black suit, an unexpected pairing that's got fans buzzing.
Hype is real ahead of the ad
Behind-the-scenes shots from the beachy shoot have surfaced online, giving fans a peek at the fun vibe on set. One post even called it a memorable project.
The hype is real thanks to Khabib's unbeaten MMA record (29-0) and Roshan's recent virtual conversation with Ryan Gosling about Project Hail Mary.