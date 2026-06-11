Hrithik signs with Hollywood agency; buzz grows about international projects
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has signed with Anonymous Content, a global media company known for producing Oscar-winning films and critically acclaimed television shows. This move has sparked speculation about his potential Hollywood debut. Although no official announcement has been made, Roshan's association with one of the industry's most influential talent management companies has sparked buzz online.
Career prospects
Meanwhile, here's what else is happening with Roshan
Anonymous Content has a stellar reputation in Hollywood, having represented acclaimed directors, writers, and actors while producing award-winning films and television series. The company is known for projects like Mr. Robot, which won multiple Emmy Awards. Meanwhile, Roshan is busy with several high-profile projects in India. He will reprise his role as Krishna Mehra in Krrish 4 and is currently producing Storm through his production banner HRX Films.
Company profile
Recent productions by Anonymous Content
Anonymous Content has produced several acclaimed projects, including the Academy Award-winning films The Revenant, Spotlight, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Its television portfolio includes major projects like Disclaimer, East of Eden, Savant, Neuromancer, and Little House on the Prairie. The company's recent productions include Nickel Boys, Christy, Remarkably Bright Creatures, and Parallel Tales.
Global trend
Other Indian actors with international representation
Roshan's signing with Anonymous Content follows a growing trend of Indian stars seeking international representation. Other actors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Vidyut Jammwal, and Radhika Apte are also represented by major Hollywood agencies. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has also signed with a leading international agency.