Hrithik signs with Hollywood agency; buzz grows about international projects

Career prospects

Meanwhile, here's what else is happening with Roshan

Anonymous Content has a stellar reputation in Hollywood, having represented acclaimed directors, writers, and actors while producing award-winning films and television series. The company is known for projects like Mr. Robot, which won multiple Emmy Awards. Meanwhile, Roshan is busy with several high-profile projects in India. He will reprise his role as Krishna Mehra in Krrish 4 and is currently producing Storm through his production banner HRX Films.