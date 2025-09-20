Hrithik Roshan to launch 'Kantara 1' trailer on September 22

Meanwhile, know more about 'Kantara'

Hombale Films calls this launch "the force of nature meets the fire of a Superstar," and excitement is already high after earlier teasers.

Amazon Prime Video has snapped up streaming rights for ₹125 crore—the second highest ever for a Kannada movie, after KGF 2.

Expect epic scenes too: one massive war sequence was filmed over nearly two months with thousands of extras on a specially built set.