Hrithik Roshan to launch 'Kantara 1' trailer on September 22
Entertainment
Get ready—Hrithik Roshan is set to unveil the Hindi trailer for "Kantara: Chapter 1" on September 22 at 12:45pm.
Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, the film is rolling out a major promo push before its worldwide release on October 2.
The film will be released in seven languages, aiming to connect with fans all across India.
Meanwhile, know more about 'Kantara'
Hombale Films calls this launch "the force of nature meets the fire of a Superstar," and excitement is already high after earlier teasers.
Amazon Prime Video has snapped up streaming rights for ₹125 crore—the second highest ever for a Kannada movie, after KGF 2.
Expect epic scenes too: one massive war sequence was filmed over nearly two months with thousands of extras on a specially built set.