Kapil's show, Netflix face ₹25cr legal notice over Baburao act

The Great Indian Kapil Show , hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma , is facing a major legal hurdle just before its grand finale episode. Producer Firoz A Nadiadwala has served a ₹25cr legal notice to the creators of the series and Netflix , accusing them of improperly using the famous Baburao Ganpatrao Apte character from Hera Pheri. The controversy arises from comedian Kiku Sharda's skit as Baburao in the upcoming episode.

Legal claims Legal notice details The producer has accused Netflix and the show's producers of copyright infringement under Section 51 of the Copyright Act, 1957, along with trademark infringement under Section 29 of the Trademarks Act. Nadiadwala's team claims ownership of Baburao as a registered trademark. The complaint also references Section 14 of the Copyright Act, which protects exclusive rights to publicly display and use a work in movies. The iconic character was originally portrayed by Paresh Rawal in the Hera Pheri movies.

Nadiadwala's statement Nadiadwala's statement on the issue Nadiadwala said in a statement, "Baburao is not just a character, but the soul of Hera Pheri." "This legacy was built with our sweat, vision, and creativity. Paresh Rawal ji nurtured the role with his heart and soul." "No one has the right to misuse it for commercial gain. Culture is not for exploitation; it is for preservation."

Demands outlined Demands in the legal notice The legal notice demands the immediate removal of all segments featuring the Baburao character from Netflix, social media, and any third-party outlets. It also seeks a written assurance that Apte's character will not be used in their future episodes without permission, along with a formal apology within 24 hours. In addition, Nadiadwala is asking for ₹25cr in damages and compensation to be paid within two days of receiving the notice.