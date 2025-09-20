'Bad Girl': Anurag Kashyap-backed Tamil drama coming soon in Hindi
What's the story
The acclaimed Tamil film Bad Girl, presented by Vetri Maaran and Anurag Kashyap, will be released in Hindi soon, reported Bollywood Hungama. The coming-of-age drama, directed by Varsha Bharath and featuring Anjali Sivaraman as Ramya, has won the prestigious NETPAC award at the 54th International Film Festival Rotterdam. The makers will soon host a launch event in Mumbai, which will be attended by Kashyap.
Event details
Anuparna Roy will also attend the launch event
Filmmaker Anuparna Roy, who recently won the Orizzonti Award (Best Director) at the Venice Film Festival for Songs Of Forgotten Trees, will be attending the launch event of Bad Girl in Mumbai. A source told Bollywood Hungama that Roy was "bowled over" by the film. They added, "The makers plan to host an event where the powerhouse female talent of the film will be under one roof." "It's a glorious union of some of the [industry's] sharpest, bravest female voices."
Film success
Film's journey so far
Bad Girl has been met with unprecedented acclaim since its release in Tamil Nadu earlier this month. It also stars Shanthipriya and has music composed by Amit Trivedi. The film is backed by Grass Root Film Company. The Hindi version of Bad Girl is expected to further widen its reach and introduce Ramya's story to a new audience.