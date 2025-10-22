Hrithik wishes 'Benjamin Button' mother on her birthday

Hrithik wishes 'Benjamin Button' mother on her birthday

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:31 pm Oct 22, 202505:31 pm

What's the story

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently took to social media to wish his mother Pinkie Roshan on her 71st birthday, with a very sweet note. The War actor shared an extreme close-up picture of Pinkie. He humorously wrote, "Happy Birthday, my Benjamin Button mom. I love you." Roshan added, "To the most beautiful eyes in the world .. It's such a joy for your son to see these eyes grow younger as you grow older ... every single year."