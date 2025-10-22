Hrithik wishes 'Benjamin Button' mother on her birthday
What's the story
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently took to social media to wish his mother Pinkie Roshan on her 71st birthday, with a very sweet note. The War actor shared an extreme close-up picture of Pinkie. He humorously wrote, "Happy Birthday, my Benjamin Button mom. I love you." Roshan added, "To the most beautiful eyes in the world .. It's such a joy for your son to see these eyes grow younger as you grow older ... every single year."
Family wishes
Roshan's father, Rakesh, also shared a birthday wish
The reference to "Benjamin Button" is a nod to F Scott Fitzgerald's famous short story about a man who ages in reverse. Meanwhile, Roshan's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, also shared a close-up side profile of Pinkie on Instagram. He wrote, "Forever is just us, growing better with each birthday. Happy birthday, Pinkie." The couple has been married since 1971 and has two children, a son, Roshan, and a daughter, Sunaina.
Fitness inspiration
Pinkie's dedication to fitness at 71
Pinkie, a fitness enthusiast, often shares posts of her heavy lifting sessions or gym workouts on social media. Her dedication to fitness even after crossing 70 has left her family in awe. Meanwhile, Roshan is all set to enter the OTT space as a producer with Storm, a thriller series on Prime Video. Its production will begin soon.