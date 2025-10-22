Vamsi says 'Lokah' would face criticism if made in Telugu

Producer Naga Vamsi and actor Ravi Teja recently shared a promotional video for their upcoming film Mass Jathara . In the video, they also discussed the success of Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen's Malayalam superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra. They claimed that if it were made as a Telugu film, it wouldn't have performed as well.

Industry insights 'I know people will cuss me out for this...' Vamsi said, "I released Lokah in Telugu. I know people will cuss me out for this." "But if Lokah were a straight Telugu film, they would complain and pick it apart, say that it lacks a certain quality or something else." "I would have changed my name if that hadn't happened." "The Telugu audience has become such that we're on the edge... Nobody can predict what they want to watch now."

Actor's agreement Teja also agreed with Vamsi Teja agreed with Vamsi, saying, "Nobody would have watched it, he's 100% correct. We don't know what would click." Lokah has become the first Malayalam film to earn over ₹300 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk. It was also released in Telugu as Kotha Lokah and garnered a positive response from the fans.