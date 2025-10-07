Next Article
Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' heads to Netflix
Entertainment
Pawan Kalyan's high-octane film They Call Him OG is landing on Netflix on October 23, 2025, after a blockbuster run in theaters where it pulled in over ₹184.20 crore in India.
The movie reportedly skipped a Hindi multiplex release due to the digital rights deal—so if you missed it on the big screen, streaming's your chance.
Box office collection and critical reception
The film kicked off strong with ₹169.3 crore in its first week but slowed down after that, still keeping 22.16% theater occupancy by October 6.
Critics were divided: ETimes gave props to Thaman's rousing soundtrack and rated it three stars out of 5, though some felt the story leaned more on Kalyan's star power than plot depth.