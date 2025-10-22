'Dear X': Kim Yoo-jung's psychological thriller gets premiere date

"Dear X," a 12-episode psychological thriller starring Kim Yoo-jung as a top actress with a secretive past, drops November 6, 2025. Inspired by Vanziun's hit webtoon, the show also features Kim Young-dae, Kim Do-hoon, and Lee Yul-eum.

Plot of the show The series explores how obsession and betrayal shape life in the spotlight.

Baek Ah-jin will do whatever it takes for fame—expect plenty of twists as her story unfolds in the ruthless world of showbiz.

Where to watch 'Dear X' Catch "Dear X" on TVING in South Korea or stream it on Viki Rakuten and HBO Max in Asia-Pacific.

The show is already creating buzz after its Busan International Film Festival debut.