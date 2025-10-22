Next Article
Prabhas's 'Spirit' to mark Triptii Dimri's Telugu debut
Entertainment
Prabhas is set to star in Spirit, a cop action drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with shooting kicking off in February 2026.
The film will also introduce Triptii Dimri to Telugu cinema. Production is expected to begin in February 2026, after the release of The Raja Saab.
More on 'Spirit'
Spirit isn't just another action film—it's being shot across Mumbai, Mexico, Indonesia, and Thailand, and features Prabhas in two distinct looks showing different stages of his character's life.
The makers are planning a cinematic universe with a cliffhanger ending, hinting at a bigger franchise ahead.
Plus, it's a big moment for Triptii Dimri as she steps into Telugu films.