ED charges Instagram influencer Virk in ₹40 crore scam

Virk and Amit Gupta summoned to court

Virk was arrested in August 2025 and is still in custody. The ED says she used the website to move illegal funds and buy property, and also uncovered her links to Angarai Natarajan Sethuraman, former director of erstwhile Reliance Capital Limited.

Searches at Sethuraman's residence confirmed the allegations of communication regarding illegal liaisoning and found that ₹18 crore was diverted from Reliance Commercial Finance in 2018—plus a large part of a ₹22 crore home loan that mostly hasn't been repaid.

Virk and Amit Gupta have been summoned to court for a hearing on November 3, while Sethuraman insists he did nothing wrong and his loans were above board.