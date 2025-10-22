Ilaiyaraaja vs Sony Music India: Supreme Court pushes hearing Entertainment Oct 22, 2025

Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja is locked in a legal fight with Sony Music India, which just refused to share detailed revenue records for over 300 of his songs.

Sony claims the info is confidential and handed it to the Madras High Court in a sealed envelope.

Now, everyone's waiting for the Supreme Court to weigh in, so the next hearing is pushed to November 27, 2025.