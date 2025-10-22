Ilaiyaraaja vs Sony Music India: Supreme Court pushes hearing
Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja is locked in a legal fight with Sony Music India, which just refused to share detailed revenue records for over 300 of his songs.
Sony claims the info is confidential and handed it to the Madras High Court in a sealed envelope.
Now, everyone's waiting for the Supreme Court to weigh in, so the next hearing is pushed to November 27, 2025.
What's the crux of the case?
Ilaiyaraaja says he owns his music under Indian copyright law and accuses Sony of using and remixing his work without permission. He wants a full breakdown of earnings since February 2022.
Meanwhile, Sony insists they hold the rights too—they've filed their own case about this in Bombay High Court back in 2021.
This ruling could change the game for artists
The Supreme Court is now deciding if these cases should be heard in Bombay or Madras, with a big hearing coming up on November 26.
This isn't just about two big names; it's shining a light on how artists' rights are handled—especially as old-school hits get streamed and remixed online today.