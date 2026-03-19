Hrithik Roshan's debut production 'Storm' teaser out--watch here
A teaser for Storm has been released, a gritty Mumbai thriller that marks Hrithik Roshan's debut as a producer in the streaming space.
Produced by Roshan and Eshaan Roshan under HRX Films, with Ajitpal Singh directing, the series promises high stakes and plenty of drama.
Teaser sets a tense mood, highlights key themes
The teaser sets a tense mood: think worried moms, family dinners, pounding drums, and flashes of words like "chaos" and "distrust."
Scenes jump from rain-soaked streets to city destruction, closing with a warning: "will force you into the storm."
Cast and crew of 'Storm'
Storm features an ensemble cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F., Saba Azad, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Rajit Kapur.
Hrithik says he's excited for audiences to see this raw, layered, and powerful story.
Production kicks off soon.