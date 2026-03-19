Hrithik Roshan's debut production 'Storm' teaser out--watch here Entertainment Mar 19, 2026

A teaser for Storm has been released, a gritty Mumbai thriller that marks Hrithik Roshan's debut as a producer in the streaming space.

Produced by Roshan and Eshaan Roshan under HRX Films, with Ajitpal Singh directing, the series promises high stakes and plenty of drama.