'Huge mistake': Mahendran calls out censor board over 'Jana Nayagan' delay
Tamil actor Mahendran isn't happy with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for holding up Vijay's new film, "Jana Nayagan."
He told India Today, "Whatever is happening is very wrong. India has a strong tradition of freedom of speech, and that is the beauty of this country."
The film, directed by H Vinoth and also starring Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, was sent to the CBFC recently.
What's going on?
"Jana Nayagan" was recommended a U/A (described in some reports as U/A 16+) by the examining committee after some edits, though a formal certificate was not issued, and was then referred to the revising committee after a complaint alleging it hurt religious sentiments and had an objectionable portrayal of the armed forces.
This led the filmmakers to take things to the Madras High Court.
Even after an initial court nod, another legal challenge kept the movie from releasing.
Why does it matter?
Mahendran thinks blocking the film is a "huge mistake," especially since most of it passed clearance.
He says Vijay doesn't make movies that corrupt audiences and suggests small fixes—like blurring defense emblems—could have solved things instead of stalling everything.
Now, after all this drama, the film's release date remains undecided.