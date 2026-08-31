Hulu renews 'Furious' for Season 2, Rossum announced on Instagram

Season one followed Alice as she tracked down serial killer Catherine Grace (Lola Petticrew), ending with Grace's arrest and a big twist about Alice's past.

Creator Liz Meriwether teased that Season two will bring a new case with Nora Washington (Quincy Tyler Bernstine), but it's still unclear if Petticrew will return.

In the meantime, you can binge all eight episodes of Season one on Hulu or Disney+.