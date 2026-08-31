Hulu renews 'Furious' for Season 2, Rossum announced on Instagram
Entertainment
Good news for crime drama fans: Hulu just renewed Furious for a second season!
Emmy Rossum, who plays ex-cop-turned-FBI agent Alice Black, shared the update on Instagram right before the season one finale dropped on August 31.
Meriwether teases 'Furious' Season 2 case
Season one followed Alice as she tracked down serial killer Catherine Grace (Lola Petticrew), ending with Grace's arrest and a big twist about Alice's past.
Creator Liz Meriwether teased that Season two will bring a new case with Nora Washington (Quincy Tyler Bernstine), but it's still unclear if Petticrew will return.
In the meantime, you can binge all eight episodes of Season one on Hulu or Disney+.