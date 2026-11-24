Hulu renews 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County'
Hulu just greenlit a second season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, dropping 20 new episodes soon.
The renewal was announced by Hulu on social media, with Jen Affleck appearing in the announcement video and saying, "Here we go."
The spinoff's first season, released all at once on November 12, 2026, became a breakout hit.
Influencer cast posts excitement online
This season follows a fresh group of influencers sharing their real-life ups and downs.
Cast members like Bobbi Althoff, McCall DaPron, and Madison Fisher posted their excitement online, while Aspyn Ovard celebrated with a dance video alongside Avery Woods.
The original series is also coming back for more episodes, but Hulu hasn't shared release dates yet.