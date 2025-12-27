Nawazuddin-Huma wrap Lucknow schedule of 'Umar Qaid'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Huma Qureshi have recently wrapped up the Lucknow schedule of their upcoming film, Umar Qaid. The team, under writer-director Vinay Chhawal's leadership, has now moved to Bhopal for the next leg of filming. They are currently shooting a crucial jail sequence in Madhya Pradesh's capital. The film also stars Priyamani, Faisal Malik, and Manav Vij (who plays a cop).

Location change 'Umar Qaid' team moved to Bhopal for jail sequence The film's line producer, Gyanendra Singh, confirmed the completion of the Lucknow schedule. The team was in the city from November 30 to December 25. "The jail sequence was scheduled to be shot in the Barabanki prison - where Anil Sharma's Gadar 2 was filmed - but that could not happen." "So the team moved to Bhopal, where they will shoot until January 1," a source told Hindustan Times.

Filming progress 'Umar Qaid' filming locations and production details The film has been shot in Malihabad and various parts of Lucknow, including Naka Hindola, the Hussainabad heritage zone, and Mehmudabad Palace. The shoot was largely kept under wraps until they filmed some portions at Rumi Gate and Clock Tower for a mela scene. Some local influencers made videos and posted them online. A few of these videos, which showed the actors in costume, were later taken down, the source informed.