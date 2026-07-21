Huma Qureshi decries alleged police force at 'Chalo Sansad' march
Entertainment
The Chalo Sansad march in Delhi brought around 50,000 people to the streets, calling for more government accountability.
Things got tense when police allegedly used force on peaceful protesters, a move that actor Huma Qureshi said left her with a "deep sense of sadness."
She urged leaders to listen to citizens with respect and patience instead of responding with force.
Celebrities split over Chalo Sansad march
Qureshi's stance matched voices like Prakash Raj and Shabana Azmi, while others like Hema Malini and Kangana Ranaut criticized the march: Malini called it pointless, and Ranaut said critics should try joining politics.
The protest included students and demonstrators, echoing earlier celebrity support for similar movements demanding fair treatment from authorities.