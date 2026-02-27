Huma Qureshi: Online harassment should be treated like street harassment
Actor Huma Qureshi, in a recent conversation with The Male Feminist, spoke up about facing online harassment—like people demanding bikini photos or sending explicit messages.
She believes the law should treat online abuse just like street harassment, saying, "According to me, just like someone who physically harasses or teases a woman on the street is punished, the same punishment should apply online. There is no difference."
Qureshi wants people to stop commenting on women's choices
Qureshi urged people to stop making comments about women's clothes, makeup, lifestyle choices, or weight because those words can really affect someone.
She's been vocal about how online harassment isn't taken seriously enough and wants stricter laws to protect women.
Qureshi has been dealing with online trolling for a while
Even after appearing in notable projects like Gangs of Wasseypur and Maharani Season 4, Qureshi still deals with vulgar comments online.
She calls this public misconduct and says it's time society recognizes how damaging it can be to a woman's dignity.