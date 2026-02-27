Huma Qureshi: Online harassment should be treated like street harassment Entertainment Feb 27, 2026

Actor Huma Qureshi, in a recent conversation with The Male Feminist, spoke up about facing online harassment—like people demanding bikini photos or sending explicit messages.

She believes the law should treat online abuse just like street harassment, saying, "According to me, just like someone who physically harasses or teases a woman on the street is punished, the same punishment should apply online. There is no difference."