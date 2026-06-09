'Baby Do Die Do' teaser: Huma Qureshi plays desi hitwoman
What's the story
The makers of Baby Do Die Do have finally released its highly anticipated teaser, giving viewers a sneak peek into the enigmatic world of India's first hitwoman, Baby KarMarKar, played by Huma Qureshi. While the teaser traces her journey from childhood, it doesn't reveal much about her mysterious deaf-and-mute character. The film also stars Sikandar Kher, Chunky Pandey, Seema Pahwa, Rachit Singh, and Marudhar Shekhawat in key roles.
Teaser highlights
'Beyond the mystery of Baby KarMarKar'
The teaser features a woman with a bright red umbrella walking through the city unnoticed. She raises more questions than answers, adding to the intrigue surrounding Baby KarMarKar's identity. Producer Saqib Saleem said in a statement, "With this teaser, we're finally opening the doors to Baby's world." "Beyond the mystery of Baby KarMarKar lies an ensemble of unforgettable characters, each adding a new layer to the story," he added.
Twitter Post
Watch the teaser here
HUMA QURESHI AS DESI HITWOMAN: 'BABY DO DIE DO' TEASER IS HERE – 3 JULY 2026 RELEASE... Step into the twisted and intriguing world of Baby KarMarKar... Presenting #HumaQureshi as India's first desi hitwoman... The #BabyDoDieDoTeaser is now LIVE.#BabyDoDieDo – a mystery thriller… pic.twitter.com/g5nuZVtv34— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2026
Film insights
It's about an entire world that exists around KarMarKar
Director Nachiket Samant shared his thoughts on the film's expansive narrative. He said, "Baby Do Die Do isn't just the story of Baby KarMarKar- it's the story of an entire world that exists around her." "This teaser introduces some of the people who make that world so entertaining, unpredictable, and mysterious."
Production debut
Qureshi turns producer with 'Baby Do Die Do'
Apart from acting in it, Qureshi has also turned producer with Baby Do Die Do. She is producing the film under Saleem Siblings, a production house she launched along with her brother Saleem. He had previously co-produced Single Salma, which was released in theaters last year. Baby Do Die Do will hit the big screens on July 3.