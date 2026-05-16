Huma Qureshi dazzles in a Banarasi saree at Cannes

Cultural significance

Qureshi's love for her outfit

Qureshi took to Instagram to express her love for the saree. She wrote, "From the ghats of Banaras to the French Riviera." "There's something incredibly special about wearing a weave that feels like it has lived through time." "What I love most is how it holds two worlds at once." The actor said she felt surreal wearing something that "tells a story of its own."