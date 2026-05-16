Huma Qureshi dazzles in a Banarasi saree at Cannes
What's the story
Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi made a stunning appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival by donning a traditional Banarasi saree. The 39-year-old star shared several photos on social media, showcasing her in a muted plum-hued saree with gold zari work. She paired the look with gold temple jewelry and minimal makeup.
Cultural significance
Qureshi's love for her outfit
Qureshi took to Instagram to express her love for the saree. She wrote, "From the ghats of Banaras to the French Riviera." "There's something incredibly special about wearing a weave that feels like it has lived through time." "What I love most is how it holds two worlds at once." The actor said she felt surreal wearing something that "tells a story of its own."
Career update
Her next film is 'Toxic'
Qureshi was recently seen in Single Salma with Sunny Singh and Shreyas Talpade. She will next be seen in Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, where she will play Elizabeth. The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Akshay Oberoi. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film was simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, and will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.