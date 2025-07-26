Huma Qureshi's novel 'Zeba' at Bhutan festival; meets PM, royalty Entertainment Jul 26, 2025

Huma Qureshi is taking her first novel, "Zeba: An Accidental Superhero," to the Drukyul Literature and Arts Festival in Bhutan on August 2, 2025.

The book, out since December 2023, follows a woman who discovers her superpowers and has been praised for its empowering story.

While in Bhutan, Qureshi will join a reading session, a panel talk, and even meet with the Prime Minister and Queen Mother at festival events.