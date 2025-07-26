Next Article
Huma Qureshi's novel 'Zeba' at Bhutan festival; meets PM, royalty
Huma Qureshi is taking her first novel, "Zeba: An Accidental Superhero," to the Drukyul Literature and Arts Festival in Bhutan on August 2, 2025.
The book, out since December 2023, follows a woman who discovers her superpowers and has been praised for its empowering story.
While in Bhutan, Qureshi will join a reading session, a panel talk, and even meet with the Prime Minister and Queen Mother at festival events.
'Bayaan' to screen at TIFF
Qureshi's not just making waves in books—her new film "Bayaan," a police thriller about power and silence, is premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival this year. She stars alongside Chandrachur Singh and Sachin Khedekar.
With both projects, she's showing her knack for bold stories that spark conversation.