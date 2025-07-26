Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' is reportedly his highest-grossing film ever Entertainment Jul 26, 2025

Mohit Suri's latest romantic drama, "Saiyaara," starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has taken off in a big way.

In just eight days, it's implied to be Suri's top earner ever, collecting nearly ₹193 crore in India—already beating "Raid 2" and closing in on "Housefull 5."

The film's emotional story seems to be striking a chord with audiences, especially since most hits this year have been action-packed.