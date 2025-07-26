Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' is reportedly his highest-grossing film ever
Mohit Suri's latest romantic drama, "Saiyaara," starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has taken off in a big way.
In just eight days, it's implied to be Suri's top earner ever, collecting nearly ₹193 crore in India—already beating "Raid 2" and closing in on "Housefull 5."
The film's emotional story seems to be striking a chord with audiences, especially since most hits this year have been action-packed.
'Saiyaara' is on track to cross ₹250 crore mark
"Saiyaara" kicked off with a strong ₹21.5 crore opening and hit ₹35.75 crore on Sunday.
Overseas fans showed up too—the movie made $1.96 million in North America during its first week.
With steady weekday numbers, it is on track to potentially cross the ₹250 crore mark at home, putting it among 2025's biggest Hindi films.
'Saiyaara' shows that romantic dramas still have audience
If you're craving something heartfelt instead of another action blockbuster, "Saiyaara" is worth checking out.
It's not only giving us fresh faces like Panday and Padda but also showing that there's still love for emotional romantic dramas on the big screen.