'Fantastic Four' beats 'Superman' in Thursday previews, marks Marvel's big comeback
Marvel's "Fantastic Four: First Steps," directed by Matt Shakman and starring Pedro Pascal, just topped James Gunn's "Superman" in Thursday preview earnings—pulling in $23 million on July 24, 2023, compared to Superman's $22.5 million two weeks earlier.
This marks a big win for Marvel as both films are released around the same time.
'Fantastic Four' more than doubles recent MCU launches like 'Thunderbolts'
"Fantastic Four" more than doubled recent MCU launches like "Thunderbolts."
Both movies are tracking huge domestic openings between $115-135 million their first weekends.
Internationally, "Fantastic Four" is aiming for $90-100 million, close behind Superman's $95 million debut.
The new Marvel film is drawing a younger crowd and getting solid buzz—something the studio really needed this year (2023).
'Fantastic Four' vs. 'Superman': Which 1 to watch?
If you're into fresh takes and team dynamics, "Fantastic Four" brings new energy and positive reviews to the table.
But if classic heroes are your thing, Gunn's "Superman" continues that legacy with strong global numbers despite some international hurdles.
Either way, it's a great year for superhero fans—pick your favorite vibe!