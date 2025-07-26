'Fantastic Four' beats 'Superman' in Thursday previews, marks Marvel's big comeback

'Fantastic Four' more than doubles recent MCU launches like 'Thunderbolts'

"Fantastic Four" more than doubled recent MCU launches like "Thunderbolts."

Both movies are tracking huge domestic openings between $115-135 million their first weekends.

Internationally, "Fantastic Four" is aiming for $90-100 million, close behind Superman's $95 million debut.

The new Marvel film is drawing a younger crowd and getting solid buzz—something the studio really needed this year (2023).