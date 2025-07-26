'So Long Valley' producer accused of cheating by model Entertainment Jul 26, 2025

Karan Singh, who produced the Hindi film So Long Valley, has landed in hot water after model Ruchi Gujjar accused him of cheating her out of ₹23 lakh.

According to a police complaint filed on Thursday, Singh promised Gujjar a role and profit share in a movie project for a television channel if she helped fund the project, but neither the role nor her money came through.