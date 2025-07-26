Next Article
'So Long Valley' producer accused of cheating by model
Karan Singh, who produced the Hindi film So Long Valley, has landed in hot water after model Ruchi Gujjar accused him of cheating her out of ₹23 lakh.
According to a police complaint filed on Thursday, Singh promised Gujjar a role and profit share in a movie project for a television channel if she helped fund the project, but neither the role nor her money came through.
Gujjar's legal team planning to file another assault complaint
When the promised project didn't happen and Singh didn't return her money, things boiled over at So Long Valley's premiere—Gujjar was even seen slapping Singh in viral footage.
Now, her legal team is planning another complaint alleging assault by Singh. Police have registered cheating charges.