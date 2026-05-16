'Human Vapor' fresh take lands on Netflix July 2 2026

Oguri leads 'Human Vapor' dark thriller

Shun Oguri stars as the eerie Vapor man, joined by Yu Aoi, Suzu Hiroshima, Kenton Hayashi, and Yutaka Takenouchi.

The story kicks off with a shocking burst caught live on air and spirals into a series of mysterious vapor-linked killings that have everyone on edge.

Expect intense action scenes, like the killer slipping through walls, and some clever taunting of law enforcement.

With top-notch production from Togo Studios and Wow Point, this one's set to be a must-watch for anyone into dark thrillers or bold visuals.