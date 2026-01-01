Humanoid JIA to appear in 'Lambodhara 2.0' Nov 13
Lambodhara 2.0, dropping in theaters November 13, brings a fresh mix of sci-fi and tech to Kannada cinema.
The story centers on a reality show that actually measures happiness, showing just how much technology shapes our lives now.
The real head-turner? JIA, an AI humanoid built by Bengaluru's Machani Robotics for senior care, is stepping into the spotlight as an actor for the very first time.
'Lambodhara 2.0' producers target new-gen audience
Alongside JIA, you'll spot Kunal Kapoor, Saachi Bindra, Meghana Gaonkar, and Mack D'Souza in key roles. Director Sunil Kumar credits Anil Shetty's detailed work behind the scenes.
If you're into stories about science, tech, or artificial intelligence shaking up everyday life, this one should be on your radar.
Produced by One Movie Image and One Director Suni Image, Lambodhara 2.0 is definitely aiming for a new-gen audience ready for something different.