Humanoid JIA to appear in 'Lambodhara 2.0' Nov 13

Lambodhara 2.0, dropping in theaters November 13, brings a fresh mix of sci-fi and tech to Kannada cinema.

The story centers on a reality show that actually measures happiness, showing just how much technology shapes our lives now.

The real head-turner? JIA, an AI humanoid built by Bengaluru's Machani Robotics for senior care, is stepping into the spotlight as an actor for the very first time.