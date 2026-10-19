Huntington-Whiteley returns to Victoria's Secret runway after 16 years
Entertainment
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just made her big return to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after being away for 16 years.
She rocked an ice-blue lingerie set with crystal body chains, white-feathered wings, and loose blond waves, definitely a standout moment on the runway.
Victoria's Secret reunited veterans, introduced newcomers
Rosie first walked for Victoria's Secret back in 2006 and said it felt great to be back with such an iconic brand.
At 39, she prepped with strength training and shared her appreciation for her post-mom body.
The show also brought back supermodels like Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio, plus new faces including Natalia Bryant and Kylie Jenner.