Hurley expecting 2nd child after cervical cancer, 'Love Is Blind'
Entertainment
Shaina Hurley, known from Netflix's Love Is Blind, just announced she's expecting baby number two with her husband Christos Lardakis.
The couple called the pregnancy a blessing, especially after Shaina's tough journey with cervical cancer during her first pregnancy.
Their new baby will join big brother Yiorgos, who was born in February 2024.
Hurley cancer free June 2024
Shaina and Christos, married since July 2022, say their relationship has only grown stronger through these ups and downs, both health scares and reality TV drama included.
Now cancer-free as of June 2024, they're feeling grateful and excited to welcome another little one to the family.