Hu's set goes viral after man admits Pakistani identity
A stand-up show by comedian Kate Hu took an awkward turn when a male audience member claimed he was Indian, but later admitted he was actually from Pakistan.
The moment, caught on video and posted on Instagram on July 6, 2026, quickly went viral after being shared on X, formerly Twitter, sparking plenty of reactions online.
Hu pushes away unwanted hug attempt
During her set, Hu chatted with a Chinese woman and her boyfriend, whom she thought was Indian.
The man tried to hug Hu without permission. Hu immediately pushed him away and added the caption "No touching the comedian."
When pressed about his background, he confessed he's Pakistani.
Viral clip sparks Pakistan-India identity debate
Once the clip spread online, one comment on X called out the fake identity as an "identity crisis," with heated debates popping up about why some Pakistanis pretend to be Indian abroad.
The incident has fueled fresh conversations around national identity and representation across social media.