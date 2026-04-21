Hutton, 'JAG' actor, dies aged 73 after more than a year battling brain cancer
Entertainment
Actor Rif Hutton, known for roles in shows like JAG and Doogie Howser, M.D., died at 73 after fighting brain cancer for more than a year.
He died at home in Pasadena, surrounded by family.
Hutton's TV and voice work
Hutton's work spanned classic TV dramas and soap operas, including The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital, as well as voice acting in movies like Shrek and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
actor Steve Apostolina shared that "A remarkable human being has left this earthly plane."