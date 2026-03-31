Indian K-pop girlies get ready! HYBE to form new girlgroup

The auditions will evaluate a wide range of performance skills, including vocals, rap, dance, acting, modeling, and more. City-specific auditions will be announced soon on the website. The decision to form a girl group was reportedly based on qualitative research conducted by Nielsen in six Indian cities. The research indicated an opportunity for a girl group that resonates with India's ethos of "Harmony in Diversity."

CEO's statement

India has never lacked talent or ambition, says CEO

Damien Woochang Lee, CEO of HYBE India, emphasized the importance of this audition as a part of their long-term commitment to the Indian market. He stated, "India has never lacked talent or ambition- what's been missing is a consistent pathway to the global stage." "What we're building is that bridge: a system that allows us to nurture artists with intention, and to be seen, heard, and understood beyond borders. This audition is where that process begins."