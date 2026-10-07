HYBE brings Weverse Con to New Delhi March 27-28, 2027
HYBE is hosting its Weverse Con Festival in New Delhi on March 27-28, 2027.
It's the festival's first time outside South Korea and will feature both Indian and K-pop artists teaming up for unique, cross-cultural performances.
Weverse Con promises live interactive experiences
Fans can look forward to live shows, interactive experiences, and a real blend of cultures.
Jason Jaesang Lee, CEO of HYBE, called this move part of its "multi-home, multi-genre" vision and said it wants to mix HYBE's global expertise with India's creative energy.
Zooil Yang, President of Weverse Company, added that bringing Weverse's online community into a live setting will make things even more special for fans and artists.
Co-produced by BookMyShow Live, the event is all about connecting people through music and new ways of fan engagement.