HYBE brings Weverse Con to New Delhi March 27-28, 2027

Fans can look forward to live shows, interactive experiences, and a real blend of cultures.

Jason Jaesang Lee, CEO of HYBE, called this move part of its "multi-home, multi-genre" vision and said it wants to mix HYBE's global expertise with India's creative energy.

Zooil Yang, President of Weverse Company, added that bringing Weverse's online community into a live setting will make things even more special for fans and artists.

Co-produced by BookMyShow Live, the event is all about connecting people through music and new ways of fan engagement.