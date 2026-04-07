HYBE India launches 15-city global audition tour for girl group
Entertainment
HYBE India is kicking off a 15-city global audition tour from May to July 2026, searching for fresh talent to form India's next big girl group.
Auditions start in Guwahati on May 3 and will travel through cities like Mumbai, Toronto, New York, and London.
The focus is on finding genuine performers ready to represent India worldwide.
HYBE invites female entrants 2005-2011, pop-ups
Female participants born between 2005 and 2011 can sign up on BookMyShow or just walk in: Applicants can showcase their skills across multiple performance categories.
Plus, HYBE is setting up pop-up parks in six Indian cities with live shows and interactive zones so even non-auditioning fans can join the fun.
It's all about giving Indian talent a real shot at the global stage.