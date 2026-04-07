HYBE India launches 15-city global audition tour for girl group

HYBE invites female entrants 2005-2011, pop-ups

Female participants born between 2005 and 2011 can sign up on BookMyShow or just walk in: Applicants can showcase their skills across multiple performance categories.

Plus, HYBE is setting up pop-up parks in six Indian cities with live shows and interactive zones so even non-auditioning fans can join the fun.

It's all about giving Indian talent a real shot at the global stage.