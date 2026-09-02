Company behind BTS expands talent hunt in Indian cities
What's the story
BTS's company's Indian branch, HYBE India, has announced the expansion of its nationwide talent hunt, HYBE India Audition: Final Call. The initiative aims to discover and develop young Indian female performers for its global artist development ecosystem. Auditions will now be held in eight new cities: Lucknow, Dimapur, Kohima, Shillong, Jaipur, Indore, Goa, and Kochi. This decision comes after a positive response to the first round of auditions, which saw applications from all states and union territories in India.
Talent search
Who can apply?
The Final Call auditions are looking for female participants who can sing, rap, dance, act, or model.
These candidates could potentially be trained as global artists.
The first round of auditions received applications from over 1,650 cities across 116 countries.
Interested applicants can register online until October 31 and select their preferred city on the official audition website.
Shortlisted candidates will receive audition venue details later from casting partners.
CEO's statement
HYBE India CEO on auditions
Damien Woochang Lee, the CEO of HYBE India, expressed his satisfaction with the response to the first round of auditions.
He stated that they received applications from a diverse range of regions and backgrounds.
"With HYBE INDIA Audition: Final Call, we are expanding our search to reach aspiring artists across the country."
"Our aim is to discover, nurture and develop talent with the potential to represent India on a global stage," he added.