Hydari and Qureshi lead Cannes 2026 day 4 fashion Entertainment May 16, 2026

Day four at Cannes 2026 was all about Indian celebrities making a stylish statement.

Aditi Rao Hydari wowed in a chic black-and-white halter gown with rose-gold earrings and a sleek ponytail, while Huma Qureshi turned heads in a sharp black suit by Gabriela Hearst at the Women in Cinema Gala.

Earlier, Qureshi also rocked a denim-pleated dress with bold gold earrings.