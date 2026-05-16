Hydari and Qureshi lead Cannes 2026 day 4 fashion
Entertainment
Day four at Cannes 2026 was all about Indian celebrities making a stylish statement.
Aditi Rao Hydari wowed in a chic black-and-white halter gown with rose-gold earrings and a sleek ponytail, while Huma Qureshi turned heads in a sharp black suit by Gabriela Hearst at the Women in Cinema Gala.
Earlier, Qureshi also rocked a denim-pleated dress with bold gold earrings.
Priyadarshan, Baruah, Madan celebrate Indian culture
Kalyani Priyadarshan made her Cannes debut in a maroon-and-black beaded gown paired with sparkling diamonds.
Filmmaker Aimee Baruah honored Assamese tradition through her outfit, and Disha Madan celebrated Indian craftsmanship in a handwoven saree, showing off India's rich culture on an international stage.