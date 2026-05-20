Hydari channels vintage Hollywood glamor on Cannes red carpet
Entertainment
Aditi Rao Hydari brought effortless old-school glam to the Cannes red carpet.
She chose a cream square-neck midi dress from Club L London (₹24,600), styled by Sanam Ratansi.
The look blended vintage Hollywood with modern minimalism: think pleated drop-waist skirt and soft ivory tones that fit right in on the French Riviera.
Hydari wears studs rings pumps
Hydari kept it classy with Anaash Duo Studs (₹5,000) and rings (₹4,000 each), plus chic Alevi Milano pumps ($1,656).
Her loose glossy waves and glowing skin paired perfectly with a nude lip, showing how simple styling can still make a statement at one of film's biggest global events.