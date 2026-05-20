Hydari channels vintage Hollywood glamor on Cannes red carpet Entertainment May 20, 2026

Aditi Rao Hydari brought effortless old-school glam to the Cannes red carpet.

She chose a cream square-neck midi dress from Club L London (₹24,600), styled by Sanam Ratansi.

The look blended vintage Hollywood with modern minimalism: think pleated drop-waist skirt and soft ivory tones that fit right in on the French Riviera.